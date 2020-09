A passenger has been arrested at the Islamabad airport for carrying Rs3.1 million in fake currency.

The passenger, identified as Owais Farooq, was travelling to Dubai via flight number EK-613. He was in the waiting lounge when intelligence personnel stopped him and checked him again.

He was carrying 45,000 Dirhams and 25,000 Riyals, according to the authorities.

The intelligence personnel have handed him over to the Customs department.