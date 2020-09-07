Monday, September 7, 2020  | 18 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Interior Ministry barred from deporting Cynthia Richie

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 39 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 39 mins ago
Interior Ministry barred from deporting Cynthia Richie

The Islamabad High Court has stopped the Interior Ministry from deporting American blogger Cynthia D Richie.

During a hearing on Monday, the court issued notices to the Interior Ministry and other respondents in the case. Richie has been directed to submit her statement.

The Interior Ministry had on September 2 rejected Richie’s request for a visa extension and told her to leave the country within 15 days or face deportation.

She filed a petition challenging the decision in the Islamabad High Court. During the hearing, her lawyer argued that the ministry never gave any reasons for rejecting her visa application.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah noted that it is not necessary to mention why a visa was rejected. When Pakistanis’ visas are rejected, no reason is given, he said. “We will make sure the petitioner gets complete justice.”

The respondents in the case—the Interior Ministry, FIA DG and others—have been directed to submit replies.

Ritchie, who identifies as a media director and producer, has accused former PM Rehman Malik of raping her and Makhdoom Shahabuddin of manhandling her in 2011. The accusation has been denied by the PPP leaders.

In 2011, I was raped by the former interior minister Rehman Malik. That’s right. I’ll say it again. I was raped by then interior minister Rehman Malik,” she had said in a Facebook Live session.

“I was physically manhandled by [former] federal health minister Makhdoom Shahabuddin and PM Yousaf Gilani while he was staying at President House.”

Later, she wrote in a post that the “incident” occurred at the “IM’s house in ministers’ enclave in 2011” around the time of Osama Bin Laden’s assassination. “I thought it was a meeting about my visa but I was given flowers/ a drugged drink. I kept quiet.” She claimed that her family was recently attacked and she is “ready to face any accuser” now.

On May 29, multiple PPP workers had filed complaints against Ritchie on May 29. A letter was written to the FIA’s Islamabad office by PPP District President Advocate Shakeel Abbasi, urging the agency to take action against Ritchie. The letter, dated May 28, 2020, called the blogger’s remarks “extremely derogatory and slanderous”.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cynthia D Ritchie islamabad high court
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Interior Ministry barred from deporting Cynthia Richie, cynthia richie pakistan, cynthia richie deported, cynthia ritchie
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
The origins of Karachi’s DHA and its spectacular legal creativity
The origins of Karachi’s DHA and its spectacular legal creativity
Watch: Man robs Karachi DHA residents on a moving motorcycle
Watch: Man robs Karachi DHA residents on a moving motorcycle
5 stunning images that show DHA Karachi's flooding
5 stunning images that show DHA Karachi’s flooding
Altaf Hussain speech case: MQM worker faints in Karachi court
Altaf Hussain speech case: MQM worker faints in Karachi court
Karachi: 2 killed in fire at Keamari oil terminal
Karachi: 2 killed in fire at Keamari oil terminal
PM Khan announces Rs1,100b package for Karachi
PM Khan announces Rs1,100b package for Karachi
Quetta court acquits Majeed Achakzai in traffic policeman killing case
Quetta court acquits Majeed Achakzai in traffic policeman killing case
People trapped after building collapses in Lahore's Chauburji
People trapped after building collapses in Lahore’s Chauburji
Junk food makes your cells age faster: study
Junk food makes your cells age faster: study
Rain hits Karachi as many streets still flooded
Rain hits Karachi as many streets still flooded
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.