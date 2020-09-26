Jammu, Kashmir never part of India: Pakistan envoy at UN

Pakistan has said Jammu and Kashmir aren’t and never were part of India.

Diplomat at Pakistan’s permanent mission to the UN Zulqarnain Cheena exercised Pakistan’s first right of reply after an Indian diplomat commented on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s UN General Assembly speech.

“The Indian right of reply was another shameful attempt to deflect attention from the real issues. India, however, will not be able to escape accountability for its crimes,” Cheena said, according to the Pakistani Mission.

The Kashmiri people aren’t alone in their struggle for self-rule, he said, adding that India provides financial and logistical support to banned terrorist organisations to operate in Pakistan.

Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadav has confessed to spying in Pakistan, Cheena said, accusing Indian state institutions of spreading Hindutva agenda.

India has martyred over 70,000 Kashmiris, he said. “The people of Kashmir are victims of Indian state terrorism.”

Indian delegate Mijito Vinito walked out of the Assembly when PM Khan began his speech.

#WATCH Indian delegate at the UN General Assembly Hall walked out when Pakistan PM Imran Khan began his speech. pic.twitter.com/LP6Si6Ry7f — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2020

India’s envoy to the United Nations TS Trimurti called PM Khan’s speech a ‘diplomatic low’ in a tweet.

Prime Minister Khan stressed in his speech the need for cooperation and multilateralism to make the world a better place.

Today, PM Khan said, the foundations of the world order and all the ideals were being “systematically eroded”. “International agreements are being flouted and set aside, renewed great-power rivalries are leading to a new arms race, conflicts are proliferating and intensifying,” he said.

“Military occupations, illegal annexations are suppressing the right of human beings to self-determination.”

He said India is the one country in the world where the state sponsors Islamophobia. The reason behind it is the RSS ideology that rules India today, he said.

PM Khan said the RSS founding fathers were inspired by the Nazis and they adopted their concepts of racial purity and supremacy.

“The government and the people of Pakistan are committed to standing by and supporting their Kashmiri brothers and sisters in the legitimate struggle for self-determination.”