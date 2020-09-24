‘Stolen assets of developing countries must be recovered’

Stolen assets of developing countries must be returned, Prime Minister Imran Khan told a UN panel in a virtual message on Thursday.

He was addressing a high-level panel on Financial Accountability, Transparency and Integrity on the sidelines of the ongoing United Nations General Assembly session.

The premier told the international community that authorities in haven destinations must impose criminal and financial penalties on their financial institutions which receive and utilise such money and assets.

He said the enablers of corruption and bribery, such as accountants, lawyers and other intermediaries, must be closely regulated, monitored and held accountable. He said the beneficial ownership of foreign companies must be revealed immediately upon inquiry by interested and affected governments.

Multinational corporations must not be allowed to resort to profit shifting to low tax jurisdictions for avoiding taxation, he said, adding that a global minimum corporate tax could prevent this practice.

Imran Khan said unequal investment treaties should be discarded or revised and a fair system for adjudication of investment disputes set up. He said all official and non-official bodies set up to control and monitor illicit financial flows must include all the interested countries.

The PM asked the United Nations to set up a mechanism to coordinate and supervise the work of the various official and non-official bodies dealing with illicit financial flows to ensure coherence, consistency and equity in their work.

He said unless these steps are taken, the difference between the rich and poor will keep growing.