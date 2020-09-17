Thursday, September 17, 2020  | 28 Muharram, 1442
HOME > News

Recovered corruption money should be spent on education: Imran Khan

Posted: Sep 17, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Speaks at inauguration of Pak-Austrian institute in Haripur

I want to use the money collected by the Assets Recovery Unit and direct it towards education, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology in Haripur. The premier said education is very important and lauded the KP government for its collaboration with a top Austrian engineering university.

Education and science and technology are very important, he said. One of Pakistan's biggest advantages is that it has the second youngest population in the world, he said.

The premier also said that we have now entered the second phase of CPEC with China. We are collaborating with five Chinese universities and three Austrian engineering universities, he said, adding that this is big news for Pakistan, not just KP or Haripur.

He said any money the country saves should be spent on education. I want a law passed so that the money from the Assets Recovery Unit, which is recovering government money from corrupt people, should be directed to education, he said.

Imran Khan
 
