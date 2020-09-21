Monday, September 21, 2020  | 2 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

‘Imran Khan allowed Nawaz’s APC speech to be aired nationwide’

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
‘Imran Khan allowed Nawaz’s APC speech to be aired nationwide’

Prime Minister Imran Khan gave permission for Nawaz Sharif’s All Parties Conference speech to be aired on TV channels across Pakistan.

Punjab Information Minister Fayazul Hassan Chohan revealed this to the media on Sunday.

He said the premier was aware that Nawaz is a “suicide bomber,” implying that Nawaz did damage to himself with his speech. I pay homage to Imran Khan’s vision, he said.

Federal Information Minister Shibli Faraz said Nawaz was sitting abroad and, making statements against Pakistan’s institutions. He said the institutions mentioned in Nawaz’s speech should take notice of what he said.

The minister also said his bill was ‘clearly’ against the FATF Bill and institutions and should therefore be subject to action.

Former prime minister Nawaz addressed the opposition’s APC on Sunday via video link from London. Here is what he had to say about Prime Minister Imran Khan.

One of the APC’s main demands was the resignation of PM Khan.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Imran Khan Nawaz Sharif
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
nawaz sharif apc, nawaz sharif apc speech, imran khan, pti, pml-n, nawaz apc
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi teenager dies after falling from school stairs
Karachi teenager dies after falling from school stairs
Clerk kills two KDA officials in civic center attack
Clerk kills two KDA officials in civic center attack
PAF plane crashes near Attock's Pindigheb
PAF plane crashes near Attock’s Pindigheb
Lahore motorway rape updates: Main suspect's ID card blocked
Lahore motorway rape updates: Main suspect’s ID card blocked
Our fight against those who brought Imran into power: Nawaz
Our fight against those who brought Imran into power: Nawaz
Hyderabad lawyer killed by husband, claims family
Hyderabad lawyer killed by husband, claims family
Lahore motorway rape: Another suspect surrenders, denies involvement
Lahore motorway rape: Another suspect surrenders, denies involvement
Karachi's Qayyumabad residents corner policeman who let hit-and-run driver go
Karachi’s Qayyumabad residents corner policeman who let hit-and-run driver go
Pakistan to produce affordable rape kits: Fawad Chaudhry
Pakistan to produce affordable rape kits: Fawad Chaudhry
Five men abduct and rape woman visiting Burewala shrine: police
Five men abduct and rape woman visiting Burewala shrine: police
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.