‘Imran Khan allowed Nawaz’s APC speech to be aired nationwide’

Prime Minister Imran Khan gave permission for Nawaz Sharif’s All Parties Conference speech to be aired on TV channels across Pakistan.

Punjab Information Minister Fayazul Hassan Chohan revealed this to the media on Sunday.

He said the premier was aware that Nawaz is a “suicide bomber,” implying that Nawaz did damage to himself with his speech. I pay homage to Imran Khan’s vision, he said.

Federal Information Minister Shibli Faraz said Nawaz was sitting abroad and, making statements against Pakistan’s institutions. He said the institutions mentioned in Nawaz’s speech should take notice of what he said.

The minister also said his bill was ‘clearly’ against the FATF Bill and institutions and should therefore be subject to action.

Former prime minister Nawaz addressed the opposition’s APC on Sunday via video link from London. Here is what he had to say about Prime Minister Imran Khan.

One of the APC’s main demands was the resignation of PM Khan.