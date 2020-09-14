Monday, September 14, 2020  | 25 Muharram, 1442
HOME > News

Hyderabad lawyer killed by husband, claims family

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 16 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 16 mins ago
Hyderabad lawyer killed by husband, claims family

A 30-year-old lawyer, identified as Sobia Qazi, has allegedly been strangled to death by her husband in Hyderabad’s Paretabad, within the limits of the Pinyari police station, early Monday.

The woman leaves behind three children.

Ghulam Hussain, Sobia’s brother, talking to the local journalists alleged that his sister was killed by her husband Amir.

The body of the lawyer was shifted to Civil Hospital, Hyderabad for the autopsy. A large number of the lawyers after boycotting their courts gathered outside the hospital and staged a protest demanding the early arrest of her husband.

Pinyar SHO Mohammad Iqbal Awan said that the police will soon arrest Amir and register an FIR after the postmortem report becomes available.

The legal fraternity in Hyderabad and other districts have demanded a thorough probe into the incident and the immediate arrest of the killer. 

