Sunday, September 20, 2020  | 1 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Two Hungarian diplomats rescued after getting lost in Margalla Hills

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Two Hungarian diplomats rescued after getting lost in Margalla Hills

Photo: Islamabad Police

Two diplomats who got lost while hiking in Islamabad’s Margalla Hills have been found.

A police spokesperson said that the diplomats went hiking in the hills and forgot the way back.

They have been identified as the second secretary at the Hungarian Embassy and a female attaché at the embassy. They took trail six at 7am.

The embassy informed the police that they had not returned at 9pm that night.

Islamabad’s operations DIG said the police began a search operation soon after receiving the complaint. They were found after a few hours.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Islamabad
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
margalla hills hiking, hungary in pakistan, islamabad hiking, missing diplomats
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Allama Zameer Akhtar Naqvi passes away in Karachi
Allama Zameer Akhtar Naqvi passes away in Karachi
Karachi teenager dies after falling from school stairs
Karachi teenager dies after falling from school stairs
Clerk kills two KDA officials in civic center attack
Clerk kills two KDA officials in civic center attack
PAF plane crashes near Attock's Pindigheb
PAF plane crashes near Attock’s Pindigheb
Lahore motorway rape updates: Main suspect's ID card blocked
Lahore motorway rape updates: Main suspect’s ID card blocked
Suspect in Lahore motorway rape surrenders to police, denies involvement
Suspect in Lahore motorway rape surrenders to police, denies involvement
Man born in Peshawar seeks Pakistani citizenship
Man born in Peshawar seeks Pakistani citizenship
Hyderabad lawyer killed by husband, claims family
Hyderabad lawyer killed by husband, claims family
Lahore motorway rape: Another suspect surrenders, denies involvement
Lahore motorway rape: Another suspect surrenders, denies involvement
Karachi's Qayyumabad residents corner policeman who let hit-and-run driver go
Karachi’s Qayyumabad residents corner policeman who let hit-and-run driver go
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.