Two Hungarian diplomats rescued after getting lost in Margalla Hills

Two diplomats who got lost while hiking in Islamabad’s Margalla Hills have been found.

A police spokesperson said that the diplomats went hiking in the hills and forgot the way back.

They have been identified as the second secretary at the Hungarian Embassy and a female attaché at the embassy. They took trail six at 7am.

The embassy informed the police that they had not returned at 9pm that night.

Islamabad’s operations DIG said the police began a search operation soon after receiving the complaint. They were found after a few hours.