Three human skulls found in trash in Karachi’s DHA Phase-I

Three human skulls and other bones were found in the trash in Karachi’s DHA Phase-I on Sunday night, sending shock waves through residents of the area.

According to residents of the area, some children found the bones while playing. They alerted their families who called the Police 15 Helpline.

The police have taken the bones into custody and sent them to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for analysis.

They said the bones were old and it is possible that medical students used the bones for practice and disposed of them improperly.