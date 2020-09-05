Hub Bridge needs immediate rehabilitation, warns NHA

The National Highway Authority has been alerted that the Hub Bridge needs to be majorly rehabilitated or a new bridge constructed immediately.
The bridgeis part of the N-25 connects the Karachi and Gwadar ports with Central Asiancorridors through the Pak-Afghan border at Chaman, through the Karachi-Quetta-ChamanNational Highway route N-25 as well as to Iran via N-40.
The volumeof traffic is very high on the Hub Bridge 24/7, the NHA’s director ofmaintenance for Balochistan (south) Khuzdar wrote in a letter to the NHA’sgeneral manager of RAMD in Islamabad.
“In orderto avoid major damage to the old structure of the Hub Bridge and loss of preciouslives as well as to the national exchequer, it is crucial that either the majorrehabilitation of the Hub Bridge or construction of a new bridge is to beexecuted by the NHA.”
He has alsoasked for a structural expert to visit the site and provide a detailed designand working methodology, including diversion estimates.
The issuehas been brought to the notice of Chief Minister Jam Kamal as well.
Picturesand footage of the Hub Bridge show that part of the structure is crumbling.