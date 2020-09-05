Hub Bridge needs immediate rehabilitation, warns NHA

It connects Karachi, Gwadar ports to Afghan border

The National Highway Authority has been alerted that the Hub Bridge needs to be majorly rehabilitated or a new bridge constructed immediately.

The bridge

is part of the N-25 connects the Karachi and Gwadar ports with Central Asian

corridors through the Pak-Afghan border at Chaman, through the Karachi-Quetta-Chaman

National Highway route N-25 as well as to Iran via N-40.

The volume

of traffic is very high on the Hub Bridge 24/7, the NHA’s director of

maintenance for Balochistan (south) Khuzdar wrote in a letter to the NHA’s

general manager of RAMD in Islamabad.

“In order

to avoid major damage to the old structure of the Hub Bridge and loss of precious

lives as well as to the national exchequer, it is crucial that either the major

rehabilitation of the Hub Bridge or construction of a new bridge is to be

executed by the NHA.”

He has also

asked for a structural expert to visit the site and provide a detailed design

and working methodology, including diversion estimates.

The issue

has been brought to the notice of Chief Minister Jam Kamal as well.

Pictures

and footage of the Hub Bridge show that part of the structure is crumbling.