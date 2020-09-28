Monday, September 28, 2020  | 9 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Hindu trader’s body found in Khairpur canal

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Hindu trader’s body found in Khairpur canal

Photo: Online

The body of a Hindu trader from Khairpur was found in an irrigation canal near Setharja early Monday.

Ram Chand went ‘missing’ a few days earlier when he went shopping in the town.

Khairpur SSP Ameer Saud Magsi confirmed to the media that his body had been found and said an investigation was underway to determine the cause of his death.

“It has yet to be confirmed whether he was kidnapped and killed,” said Magsi. CCTV footage showed Ram Chand moving about willingly.

He assured that a thorough probe would be conducted under his supervision and asked the traders and local Hindus to cooperate with the police parties investigating the ‘mysterious’ death. 

The body was sent to Civil Hospital for a postmortem examination.

Traders staged a protest in the district after Ram Chand went missing. His relatives said they had no enmity with anyone but was in a lot of debt. They demanded justice.

FaceBook WhatsApp
khairpur
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
khairpur hindu man, hindu trader killed, hindu trader suicide,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
PIA's Karachi to Lahore fare Rs5,000 more expensive
PIA’s Karachi to Lahore fare Rs5,000 more expensive
Clifton abduction and rape: Karachi police raid apartment in DHA
Clifton abduction and rape: Karachi police raid apartment in DHA
Two MQM workers sentenced to death in Baldia factory case
Two MQM workers sentenced to death in Baldia factory case
PML-N's Talal Chaudhry injured in fight in Faisalabad
PML-N’s Talal Chaudhry injured in fight in Faisalabad
Anti-Shia rallies raise alarm bells over group’s sectarian ambitions
Anti-Shia rallies raise alarm bells over group’s sectarian ambitions
Doctor-blogger suicide case: Suspects flee Karachi court after bail rejected
Doctor-blogger suicide case: Suspects flee Karachi court after bail rejected
Watch: Police arrive to find Talal Chaudhry's hospital room empty
Watch: Police arrive to find Talal Chaudhry’s hospital room empty
Karachi administration stops fencing work around Frere Hall
Karachi administration stops fencing work around Frere Hall
'COAS told Bilawal, Shehbaz not to drag him into politics'
‘COAS told Bilawal, Shehbaz not to drag him into politics’
Karachi policeman killed in Gulistan-e-Jauhar shootout
Karachi policeman killed in Gulistan-e-Jauhar shootout
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.