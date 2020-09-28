Hindu trader’s body found in Khairpur canal

The body of a Hindu trader from Khairpur was found in an irrigation canal near Setharja early Monday.

Ram Chand went ‘missing’ a few days earlier when he went shopping in the town.

Khairpur SSP Ameer Saud Magsi confirmed to the media that his body had been found and said an investigation was underway to determine the cause of his death.

“It has yet to be confirmed whether he was kidnapped and killed,” said Magsi. CCTV footage showed Ram Chand moving about willingly.

He assured that a thorough probe would be conducted under his supervision and asked the traders and local Hindus to cooperate with the police parties investigating the ‘mysterious’ death.

The body was sent to Civil Hospital for a postmortem examination.

Traders staged a protest in the district after Ram Chand went missing. His relatives said they had no enmity with anyone but was in a lot of debt. They demanded justice.