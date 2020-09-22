Tuesday, September 22, 2020  | 3 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Have yet to receive arrest warrant of Nawaz Sharif: son

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Warrant was issued on Sept 15

Hassan Nawaz, who is the son of former PM Nawaz Sharif, has said that his father has yet to receive his arrest warrant in the Toshakhana reference.

Nawaz negated the news, which has been run by many news outlets while quoting sources in the Foreign Office, that his father has received an arrest warrant, adding that he didn't receive any such parcel or sign it.

There are 25 flats in my building, said Hassan, who is currently absconding in the Avenfield reference. All parcels are received at the reception, he remarked.

How can I sign on any parcel when there is Nawaz Sharif's name on it? He asked.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office said on September 18 that it has sent Nawaz’s arrest warrant to the country’s high commission in the UK.

The Islamabad High Court had issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Nawaz on September 15. The PML-N founder is currently in London where he is receiving medical treatment. He was allowed to travel abroad after the Islamabad High Court approved his plea and suspended his seven-year sentence in the Al Azizia case.

FaceBook WhatsApp
NAB
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
nawaz sharif, nawaz sharif son, nawaz avenfield.
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Clerk kills two KDA officials in civic center attack
Clerk kills two KDA officials in civic center attack
Lahore motorway rape updates: Main suspect's ID card blocked
Lahore motorway rape updates: Main suspect’s ID card blocked
Our fight against those who brought Imran into power: Nawaz
Our fight against those who brought Imran into power: Nawaz
Two MQM workers sentenced to death in Baldia factory case
Two MQM workers sentenced to death in Baldia factory case
Doctor-blogger suicide case: Suspects flee Karachi court after bail rejected
Doctor-blogger suicide case: Suspects flee Karachi court after bail rejected
Karachi's Qayyumabad residents corner policeman who let hit-and-run driver go
Karachi’s Qayyumabad residents corner policeman who let hit-and-run driver go
Anti-Shia rallies raise alarm bells over group’s sectarian ambitions
Anti-Shia rallies raise alarm bells over group’s sectarian ambitions
Five men abduct and rape woman visiting Burewala shrine: police
Five men abduct and rape woman visiting Burewala shrine: police
'COAS told Bilawal, Shehbaz not to drag him into politics'
‘COAS told Bilawal, Shehbaz not to drag him into politics’
Pakistan to produce affordable rape kits: Fawad Chaudhry
Pakistan to produce affordable rape kits: Fawad Chaudhry
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.