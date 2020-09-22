Have yet to receive arrest warrant of Nawaz Sharif: son

Warrant was issued on Sept 15

Hassan Nawaz, who is the son of former PM Nawaz Sharif, has said that his father has yet to receive his arrest warrant in the Toshakhana reference.

Nawaz negated the news, which has been run by many news outlets while quoting sources in the Foreign Office, that his father has received an arrest warrant, adding that he didn't receive any such parcel or sign it.

There are 25 flats in my building, said Hassan, who is currently absconding in the Avenfield reference. All parcels are received at the reception, he remarked.

How can I sign on any parcel when there is Nawaz Sharif's name on it? He asked.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office said on September 18 that it has sent Nawaz’s arrest warrant to the country’s high commission in the UK.

The Islamabad High Court had issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Nawaz on September 15. The PML-N founder is currently in London where he is receiving medical treatment. He was allowed to travel abroad after the Islamabad High Court approved his plea and suspended his seven-year sentence in the Al Azizia case.