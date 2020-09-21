Monday, September 21, 2020  | 2 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Gujranwala policeman accused of raping woman who called for help

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Gujranwala policeman accused of raping woman who called for help

Protesters gathered outside the Islamabad Press Club to stage a demonstration against the Lahore motorway rape on September 12, 2020. Photo: SAMAA TV

A Gujranwala policeman has been accused of raping a 23-year-old woman. He had come to her house after she called the police helpline.

The woman, a resident of Bismillah Colony, said that she dialled the helpline after a fight with her neighbours. A policeman came to her house, locked the main door and raped her, she said. A case has been registered.

The policeman is now threatening me and my family, the woman said, adding that the government should provide security to her family.

The Saddar SP said that they are investigating the case and if the case turns out to be “something else” then an investigation will be launched against the woman.

Gujranwala VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN
 
RELATED STORIES

