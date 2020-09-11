Graph: Pakistan’s coronavirus cases cross 300,000

Data of daily cases based on statistics from the NIH

Pakistan's coronavirus cases crossed the 300,000 mark after 548 new cases were reported on Friday.

The number of daily deaths decreased to five fatalities. The death toll now stands at 6,370.

According statistics by the NCOC, Sindh reported the highest number of cases at 131,404, Punjab 97,533, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 36,823, Islamabad 15,832, Balochistan 13,282, Gilgit-Baltistan 3,131 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir 2,366.

The recovery rate of patients in the country has stayed constant at 96%. So far, over 288,000 people have recovered. A total of 29,534 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, with the number of tests increasing daily. There are 5,795 active cases in the country currently.

SAMAA Digital has represented the country's daily new cases, deaths and recoveries up till September 11 on this graph. According to the data collected, Pakistan appeared to pass the coronavirus peak in mid-June.

Fewer cases have been reported on a daily basis since August started. Infectious disease experts say a second wave is unlikely. They have attributed the flattening of the curve to a combination of successful targeted lockdowns by the government and pre-existing immunity in the population. There might, however, be small spikes in cases every now and then.

On Thursday, the World Health Organisation listed Pakistan among seven countries whose preparation and response to COVID-19 offers lessons for the rest of the world. The government of Pakistan has also been reassuring people that a coronavirus vaccine will be here soon.