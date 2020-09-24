Thursday, September 24, 2020  | 5 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Government reduces Remdesivir price, increases prices of 94 lifesaving medicines

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Government reduces Remdesivir price, increases prices of 94 lifesaving medicines

Photo: AFP

The federal government has reduced the price of Remdesivir, an antiviral being used to treat coronavirus. The prices of 94 lifesaving drugs have been increased.

Remdesivir, which used to cost more than Rs10,000, will now cost Rs8,400, said the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, according to Radio Pakistan.

Remdesivir is an experimental antiviral drug that was invented as a potential treatment for Ebola. It was approved by DRAP on June 8 for emergency use for the treatment of COVID-19 in Pakistan. The US Food and Drug Administration had granted emergency use authorisation of the drug on May 1.

The government also increased the prices of 94 lifesaving drugs, including those for blood pressure, heart disease and pregnancy. 

“Prices have been rationalised to ensure availability of quality medicines at reasonable rates,” said the PM’s aide. This will ensure availability of these medicines and end frequent shortages, he added.

In August, the Ministry of Health had announced that there would be no increase in the prices of lifesaving medicines for three months in Pakistan. DRAP and pharmaceutical companies had agreed to delay the increase in medicine prices because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the Drug Pricing Policy 2018, companies are allowed to raise prices by seven to 10% every year.

FaceBook WhatsApp
ministry of national health services Remdesivir
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Clifton abduction and rape: Karachi police raid apartment in DHA
Clifton abduction and rape: Karachi police raid apartment in DHA
PIA's Karachi to Lahore fare Rs5,000 more expensive
PIA’s Karachi to Lahore fare Rs5,000 more expensive
Lahore motorway rape updates: Main suspect's ID card blocked
Lahore motorway rape updates: Main suspect’s ID card blocked
Two MQM workers sentenced to death in Baldia factory case
Two MQM workers sentenced to death in Baldia factory case
Anti-Shia rallies raise alarm bells over group’s sectarian ambitions
Anti-Shia rallies raise alarm bells over group’s sectarian ambitions
Our fight against those who brought Imran into power: Nawaz
Our fight against those who brought Imran into power: Nawaz
Doctor-blogger suicide case: Suspects flee Karachi court after bail rejected
Doctor-blogger suicide case: Suspects flee Karachi court after bail rejected
'COAS told Bilawal, Shehbaz not to drag him into politics'
‘COAS told Bilawal, Shehbaz not to drag him into politics’
Five men abduct and rape woman visiting Burewala shrine: police
Five men abduct and rape woman visiting Burewala shrine: police
Watch: Maryam Nawaz leaves Murree to attend APC in Islamabad
Watch: Maryam Nawaz leaves Murree to attend APC in Islamabad
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.