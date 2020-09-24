Gizri police arrest drug dealers who ‘supplied’ to late doctor-blogger

The Gizri police have arrested four members of a gang that claim to have supplied drugs to a doctor-blogger who took her own life on August 18.

Investigation SSP Bashir Brohi said that during interrogation, the suspects revealed that they also sold drugs to her.

Suspects Saadullah, Muhammad Owais, Jamaat alias Nasir and Muhammad Bilal were arrested and drugs seized from their possession.

According to the police, they sold drugs online. They got Rs13,000 to Rs15,000 on a delivery of one gram.

Saadullah told the police they also sold drugs to the late doctor-blogger.

Case updates

One of the main suspects in the case, Junaid Khan, managed to escape from a Karachi court on September 21.

He is being investigated in the death. The 24-year-old woman was brought to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre on August 18 night in a pulse-less condition, according to the hospital’s executive director, Dr Seemin Jamali.

Her family brought her in and said she had shot herself in the bathroom of a house in DHA Phase-IV. There was confusion over whether the young woman was murdered or committed suicide but it was later determined to be a death by suicide.

The Gizri police have registered an FIR against Junaid Khan, Waqas Hassan Rizvi, and Dr Irfan Qureshi on the complaint of the victim’s father who held the three men responsible for his daughter’s death.