Two girls drown in rainwater in Karachi’s Ghaghar Pathak

Two girls drowned in rainwater collected in Ghaghar Pathak in Karachi’s Bin Qasim Town on Tuesday.

Heavy rain on Thursday (August 27) left several areas submerged. Almost a week on, the water still hasn’t been drained from several areas.

The children, a nine-year-old and a 13-year-old, were playing in the water when they drowned.

Rescue workers and neighbours got the bodies out of the water.

The police said the families took the bodies from the hospital without any legal procedures.

Separately, a search is still under way for five people who drowned in the Qayyumabad Nullah during the recent spell of rain.