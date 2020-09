President Arif Alvi has approved elections for the Gilgit Baltistan Legislative Assembly.

The general elections for the GB Assembly will be held on November 15. President Alvi approved the summary sent by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Initially, polling was scheduled for August 18 but was postponed due to multiple issues, including the coronavirus pandemic.

The GB Legislative Assembly has 33 seats and is currently dominated by the PML-N.