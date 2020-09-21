Gigi Hadid hasn’t given birth yet, confirms mom Yolanda

Supermodel Gigi Hadid and British singer Zayn Malik haven’t welcomed their first child yet, confirmed her mother Yolanda Hadid.

On Friday, Yolanda posted black-and-white pictures on Instagram that show Gigi’s baby bump. “Waiting patiently for her angel to be born,” the post read.

In one of the photos, Yolanda could be seen hugging her daughter’s belly.

Last week, Gigi’s father Mohammad Hadid shared a message for his “little grandchild” on Instagram. This led fans to speculate that the baby had already arrived. The post has since been deleted.

A few days back, Hadid had shared her pictures on Instagram and wrote “from about 27 weeks, time flew.”

Hadid confirmed her pregnancy on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in April, and said that she and beau Malik were “very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support.”

