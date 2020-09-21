Monday, September 21, 2020  | 2 Safar, 1442
HOME > News

Gigi Hadid hasn’t given birth yet, confirms mom Yolanda

Posted: Sep 21, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Gigi Hadid hasn’t given birth yet, confirms mom Yolanda

Photo: AFP

Supermodel Gigi Hadid and British singer Zayn Malik haven’t welcomed their first child yet, confirmed her mother Yolanda Hadid.

On Friday, Yolanda posted black-and-white pictures on Instagram that show Gigi’s baby bump. “Waiting patiently for her angel to be born,” the post read.

View this post on Instagram

❤️Waiting patiently for her angel to be born……

A post shared by YOLANDA (@yolanda.hadid) on Sep 18, 2020 at 4:18pm PDT

In one of the photos, Yolanda could be seen hugging her daughter’s belly.  

Last week, Gigi’s father Mohammad Hadid shared a message for his “little grandchild” on Instagram. This led fans to speculate that the baby had already arrived. The post has since been deleted.

A few days back, Hadid had shared her pictures on Instagram and wrote “from about 27 weeks, time flew.”

View this post on Instagram

from about 27 wks 🥺💙 time flew

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Sep 17, 2020 at 1:23pm PDT

Hadid confirmed her pregnancy on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in April, and said that she and beau Malik were “very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support.”

