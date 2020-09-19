Five men abduct and rape woman visiting Burewala shrine: police

Five men abducted a woman from a shrine and raped her in a union council office in Burewala, the police said on Saturday.

The police said she was had come from Faisalabad to Burewala’s Sahuka town to visit the shrine of Baba Haji Sher Muhammad Dewan. The men abducted her from there.

They took her to a nearby union council office that was closed and raped her, the police said.

Residents heard her screams for help and called the police. The men were arrested. They have been identified as Mohammad Siddiq, Rasheed, Mumtaz, Zaheer and Ali Raza.

A case has been registered. The survivor was taken to a hospital for a medical examination.

This is the third gang rape being reported from Punjab in less than two weeks.

On September 9, a gang rape in Gujjarpura of a woman enraged the whole country. The woman was raped in front of her children by two unidentified men on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway. She was driving to Gujranwala when she ran out of fuel near Lahore’s Gujjarpura.

On September 18, a group of men raped a woman and held her husband hostage to watch in Sheikhupura, the police had said. Sheikhupura DPO Ghazi Salahuddin said a man promised to find the couple a job as a masseur and tricked them into coming with him to his village and took them to Kala Shah Kaku town in Sheikhupura while the couple was sitting outside Lahore’s Minar-e-Pakistan.