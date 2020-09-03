Thursday, September 3, 2020  | 14 Muharram, 1442
HOME > News

Karachi: Fire at private oil terminal in Keamari, 3 injured

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Fire still blazing

A fire broke out at a privately-owned oil terminal in Karachi's Keamari on Thursday afternoon.

Three people have been injured and shifted to the Burns Ward at Civil Hospital. The cause of the fire hasn't been determined yet.

The KPT fire brigade is at the scene, as are teams from rescue organisations.

The fire erupted near Terminal 1. More ambulances and fire brigade vehicles are being called in.

According to officials, dozens of companies have their terminals in this area. The fire erupted in a spot where a leak formed in the oil line.

There is heavy police presence at the scene and the authorities have blocked access to the terminal entrance.

Staff at nearby terminals are being evacuated as firefighters are using foam to extinguish the flames.

