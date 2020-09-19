Firdous Naqvi apologises for blasting Imran Khan over power issues

PTI leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi has apologised after blasting Prime Minister Imran Khan while talking to the media.

Naqvi was speaking on Friday about gas and electricity shortages in Karachi.

FirdousShamimNaqvi @Fsnaqvi blasting at PM @ImranKhanPTI FedMin @OmarAyubKhan #NadeemBabar over delivery issues over gas supply in #Karachi.

“شرم بھی دلاؤں گا، کچھ شرم ہوتی ہے کچھ حیا ہوتی ہے۔ دو سال گزر گئے مسئلہ حل کرو۔” pic.twitter.com/PDHo6fFZx8 — Raza Haroon (@mrazaharoon) September 18, 2020

“I will make a noise, I am not concerned whether the PTI government is in power, or the PML-N government. The gas delivery in this city is not right!” he said vehemently.

“I will make this noise. PM saab will hear it, [Energy Minister] Omar Ayub sb will hear it, [SAPM on Petroleum] Nadeem Babar sb will hear it. I will make them ashamed,” he said.

“And I will say, have some shame. Two years have passed, solve the problem,” Naqvi said.

Later that day, he posted an apology via his Twitter account.

I would like to apologise to all INSAFIANS

My intention was to say I am going to complain about the energy minister and SSGC to the PM On hearing the recording words are not exactly conveying that.

My apologies to my leader. Who is the most committed & upright man I have met. — Firdous Naqvi (@Fsnaqvi) September 18, 2020

“My intention was to say I am going to complain about the energy minister and SSGC to the PM,” he wrote, adding that he later realised he was not able to convey that properly.