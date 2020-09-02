Wednesday, September 2, 2020  | 13 Muharram, 1442
HOME > News

FIR registered against DHA residents for protesting outside CBC office

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
FIR registered against DHA residents for protesting outside CBC office

Photo: SAMAA Digital

An FIR has been registered against the DHA residents who protested outside the office of the Cantonment Board Clifton on August 31.

The case has been registered by Munawwar Hussain, an employee of the CBC, at the Darakhshan police station.

Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 147 (punishment for rioting), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), and 34 (acts done by several persons In furtherance of common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code have been included in the FIR.

Related: We’re parha likha, only ‘posh’ violence please, say DHA protestors

The FIR claims that a group of 30 to 35 people forcefully entered the CBC building on Khayaban-e-Rahat. The protesters have been accused of the following things:

  • Fighting with the security guards and police
  • Interfering with the work of CBC employees because of which they weren’t able to work from 12pm to 8pm
  • Harassing people
  • Spreading terror
  • Using offensive language against government institutions
  • Breaking office windows and flower pots

Hundreds of men, women, and children participated in the protest after their houses were submerged in heavy monsoon rains on August 27. Most areas didn’t have power for over 70 hours and some areas, such as Khayaban-e-Bukhari and Mujahid, remain flooded.

The road on the opposite side of the CBC office was flooded too and protesters parked their expensive vehicles around it as they arrived.

The residents were protesting against the lack of services, master planning, stormwater drains, and the authority’s response during the monsoon flooding crisis that destroyed property.

Karachi
 
