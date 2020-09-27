Sunday, September 27, 2020  | 8 Safar, 1442
FIA summons Salman Shahbaz for the second time

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 31 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 31 mins ago
FIA summons Salman Shahbaz for the second time

Photo: File

The FIA has asked Salman Shahbaz, son of Shehbaz Sharif, to appear before it for questioning in the money laundering and sugar mills corruption case.

A special investigation team has warned that if Salman does not appear at 9am on October 1, there will be strict legal action initiated against him.

This is the second summons he has received from the FIA. The notice has been sent to Shehbaz Sharif’s house in Lahore.

He was first summoned on September 25 but did not appear.

The investigators want to know the source of a Rs1.5 billion deposit made into his account.

