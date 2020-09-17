FIA summons Jahangir Tareen, Ali Tareen in money laundering investigation

The FIA has summoned PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen and his son Ali Khan Tareen in a money laundering and sugar mill fraud case.

Ali Tareen has been summoned to appear at the FIA Lahore office on September 18 (Friday) while his father has been summoned on September 19.

They will be asked questions about fraud in their sugar mills and money laundering as well as where they got the capital for several other businesses owned by them.

In August, the FIA and SECP launched a money laundering investigation against Tareen and 21 other individuals named in the sugar inquiry commission report.

A combined investigation team of the FIA and SECP wrote letters to different departments, seeking the records of 22 individuals associated with the sugar business.

The investigation team sought details of transactions made by the Tareen-owned JDW Sugar Mills as well as the loans issued to it by the Bank of Punjab and Faisal Bank.