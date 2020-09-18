Federal govt takes responsibility to complete K-IV

Asad Umar, the Federal Minister of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, has written to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on completing the modified PC-I of the Greater Karachi Water Supply Scheme (K-IV) on a fast track and submitting it to the Planning Commission for approval.

Meetings on Karachi have had the outcome of the federal government deciding to take responsibility for implementing K-IV, which has long been delayed.

In November 2019, the Sindh government had formed committees of bureaucrats and experts to review the third-party validation reports submitted by Nespak over K-IV, and recommend a way forward.

Both committees had agreed the existing route and alignments needed some changed by designer M/s Osmani & Co. The Sindh Cabinet met June 17 to approve the committee proposals for changes.

The committees proposed that Osmani go over the hydraulics, stability of canal slopes, and possibility of seepage in the deeper cross-sections, redesign the cross drainage system that carries run-off from the Kirthar hills when it will rain. It should do geotechnical testing where Nespak has identified and revisit the design for seismic analysis (given the risk of earthquakes).

The committees proposed the government should stick to the original route. Nespak had, however, raised questions about this choice.

They gave Osmani a two-month deadline in the Cabinet meeting in June to submit a detailed “modified design review report”. However, the designer has not yet submitted the documents, confirmed authorities in the K-IV Project Directorate.