FBR directs Sarina Isa to pay Rs35 million in taxes

The FBR has directed Sarina Isa, the wife of Supreme Court judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa, to pay Rs35 million in taxes after she was unable to give ‘satisfactory answers’ to their questions.

The Board says it sent her a 164-page order but Sarina Isa says the FBR passed an illegal order without listening to her.

Despite repeated requests, they didn’t give details of statements, she has argued.

Her agricultural assets and salary were not included in her assets, nor were assets sold in Karachi.

The Isas’ assets have become the subject of debate ever since a presidential reference was filed against Justice Isa for not declaring all his assets.

Justice Isa challenged the reference and said his wife and adult children had their own assets and he was not responsible for them.

Sarina had appeared before the FBR in July to present proof of her ownership of those assets. She presented them to Inland Revenue Commissioner Zulfiqar Ahmed.

On June 18, she revealed details of her London properties to the Supreme Court while recording her statement via video link.

According to the judge, his wife and children, have on their names three properties in the W2, E10 and E11 areas of London.

“I faced many difficulties to get the record of these three properties in my name,” she had told the court. The properties were purchased between 2003 to 2013 and banks don’t keep records of more than 10 years.

She revealed that she bought one property for £23,600 in 2004, another for £270,000, which is under her and her daughter’s name, and the third one for £245,000 in 2013. Her son lives in one of the properties and has put the other two on rent.

The money for the purchase was sent from her foreign currency bank account to London. The money was transferred to an account which is only in my name, she added.

Sarina had shared that she married Justice Isa on December 25, 1980. “My mother is Spanish and I also have a Spanish passport,” she added.