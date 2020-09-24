Thursday, September 24, 2020  | 5 Safar, 1442
Fazlur Rehman's close aide arrested by NAB Peshawar

Posted: Sep 24, 2020
JUI-F head Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s close aide Moosa Khan was arrested by NAB in Peshawar on Thursday.

He was presented in an accountability court the same day. Khan was arrested in Peshawar’s Sherpao on charges of owning more assets than his income can justify.

Khan is a former DFO and his eldest son Tariq Baloch is Fazl’s personal secretary. He is currently involved in politics.

Fazl is also being investigated in an assets beyond means case. The investigation was started on September 22 and he has been summoned on October 1.

