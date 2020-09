Two fake policemen were arrested on Karachi’s Tipu Sultan Road on Wednesday.

The suspects are part of a gang who dress up as policemen to rob people.

The police seized weapons and police uniforms from them.

They used to operate in multiple areas, not just Tipu Sultan Road. The arrested suspects have been identified as Umair and Shehroze.

The police are searching for the person or people who gave them the weapons and uniforms.