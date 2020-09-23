Wednesday, September 23, 2020  | 4 Safar, 1442
Sukkur DSP, policemen involved in Faisalabad lawyer’s death: report

Posted: Sep 23, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Sukkur DSP, policemen involved in Faisalabad lawyer’s death: report

The Larkana police have found DSP Masood Mahar among other policemen responsible for the death of a Faisalabad-based lawyer.

The lawyer’s body was found on August 17 in Punjab. He was identified as Aijaz Arain. His family claimed that he died in the Sindh police custody and his body was dumped in Punjab.

In an inquiry report, Larkana DIG Irfan Ali Baloch found that Arain was illegally picked up by DSP Mahar over an ongoing property dispute with his family.

A fake case was registered against the lawyer at a Pano Aqil police station and then a police team from Sukkur was sent to arrest him in Faisalabad without a warrant. The police didn’t seek his remand in the case.

Arain died at the Pano Aqil police station and two suspects, identified as Asadullah Indhar and his son Adnan Indhar, were called to dispose of the body.

They found that the DSP transferred Rs100,000 to the Indhar family via EasyPaisa.

Others named in the case include SIP Bashir Hassan Bhayo, ASI Gul Hassan Seelro, Indhar and his son.

The report has been submitted to the Sukkur additional inspector general.

