Watch the CCTV footage

A man stole the mobile phone of a civil judge's reader from the courtroom on Tuesday.

The CCTV footage of the incident shows the thief removing the files from the reader's desk, picking up the mobile phone, and then walking out.

The robbery occurred during a case hearing. Many lawyers were present in the courtroom at the time.

The police said that they have received a complaint to file a case against the thief.