The Facebook administration has agreed to share its data with Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency, said a statement issued by the agency.

The agreement between the FIA and Facebook aims to control the crimes on social media.

A team of Facebook experts will also help Pakistan speed up investigations into cyber-crime cases, the statement said.

The agreement with Facebook was signed by FIA’s cyber-crime wing Director Aamir Farooqi and Additional Director Abdul Qadir Qamar.