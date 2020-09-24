Extortionists kill man for not paying them in Mandi Bahauddin

A group of four extortionists opened fire on a young man in Mandi Bahauddin for not paying them on Tuesday.

The young man, identified as Baqir, died at a hospital on Thursday.

His family staged a protest at Chippa Chowk with his body. The protest disrupted traffic flow for several hours. They only left when the police arrived to speak to them.

They have accused the police of arresting one of the culprits and letting him go but the police say he is in custody.

A case has been registered at the Miyana Gondal police station against Against Ali Kamran, Azhar Iqbal and Muhammad Ashraf and Muddasir. It has been registered under sections 324 (murder), 148 (rioting armed with a deadly weapon) and 149 (every member of an unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Pakistan Penal Code.