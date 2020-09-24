Thursday, September 24, 2020  | 5 Safar, 1442
HOME > News

Elections in Gilgit-Baltistan on November 15: ECP

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Elections in Gilgit-Baltistan on November 15: ECP

Photo: Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly/Facebook

The Election Commission of Pakistan announced Wednesday that general elections in the country’s Gilgit-Baltistan region will be held on November 15, 2020.

According to a notification, candidates can file their nomination papers from September 25 to September 30.

Over a dozen political parties, including Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), former president Asif Zardari’s Pakistan People’s Party and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, will be fielding their candidates for 33 seats in the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly.

The Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly was dissolved in June after the end of its five-year term. A caretaker government was formed to hold elections in the region.

Gilgit-Baltistan is expected to get the status of a “province” soon. The government and opposition parties have recently agreed to grant the region the status of a Pakistani province.

