Eight-year-old boy raped, murdered in Karachi’s Federal B Industrial Area

An eight-year-old boy was raped and murdered in Karachi’s Federal B Industrial Area. His body was found on Thursday night.

A crowd caught a man disposing of the body in Shafiq Colony late at night and handed him over to the police. The police have taken the man, identified as Samiullah, into custody and started interrogating him.

The body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where a post-mortem report confirmed the rape. The child also had bruises on his neck.

The suspect was dumping the body, which was wrapped in a piece of cloth, late at night when people caught him. The victim’s uncle Shiraz said the suspect initially claimed he found the child’s body in the drain and later changed his statement and said found him near some flats.