HOME > News

Bahawalpur man arrested for stealing Ehsaas programme data: police

Posted: Sep 9, 2020
Posted: Sep 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 54 mins ago
A man has been arrested in Bahawalpur’s Ahmedpur East for hacking the Ehsaas programme system, stealing its data and using the information to collect money on behalf of the poor.

The police said that they seized 12 thumb impressions from the suspect’s house, along with a Lenovo laptop and Nokia mobile phone. His laptop contained the data of at least 70 recipients.

A case has been registered against the suspect under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly), 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and 476 (counterfeiting device or mark used for authenticating documents or possessing counterfeit marked material) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The suspected hacker could be sentenced to a maximum of seven years in jail if he is convicted.

The police suspect that it is possible that the man was working with a gang. Further investigation is under way.

Pakistan launched its Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme earlier this year to help families affected by the coronavirus lockdown. The government gave Rs12,000 to deserving families and distribution drives were held in different cities.

On July 16, the total budget for the programme was increased from Rs144 billion to Rs203 billion.

Pakistan
 




