Monday, September 21, 2020  | 2 Safar, 1442
HOME > News

Doctor-blogger suicide case: Suspects flee Karachi court after bail rejected

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 54 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 54 mins ago
One suspect was handcuffed

Two suspects managed to escape from a Karachi court after their bail was rejected in the suicide case of a doctor-blogger.

Junaid and Waqas appeared in court to hear the verdict on their bail petition, which was reserved on Sunday.

Junaid tried to escape earlier in the day but was caught sitting in a rickshaw outside the city court, according to the police. An officer then handcuffed him. Junaid had said that he had given Rs100,000 to the investigating officer to allow him to flee.

He attempted to escape again along with another suspect and was successful. There is footage of the police looking for the two suspects at the court.

The police said that they are currently searching for the two suspects.

He is being investigated in the death by suicide of a doctor-blogger in Karachi. The 24-year-old woman was brought to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre on August 18 night in a pulse-less condition, according to the hospital’s executive director, Dr Seemin Jamali.

Her family brought her in and said she had shot herself in the bathroom of a house in DHA Phase-IV. There was confusion over whether the young woman was murdered or committed suicide but it was later determined to be a death by suicide.

The Gizri police have registered an FIR against Junaid Khan, Waqas Hassan Rizvi, and Dr Irfan Qureshi on the complaint of the victim’s father who held the three men responsible for his daughter’s death.

