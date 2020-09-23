Defective parts caused Peshawar metro bus fire incidents: CM’s aide

The recent fire incidents in Peshawar metro buses were caused by defective components, KP CM’s aide on information Kamran Bangash said Wednesday.

“Technical malfunctions in Peshawar BRT have been diagnosed and a solution is already underway,” he said on Twitter.

“The buses will start operating in a month or so with technical experts making the swap and testing the vehicles in detail.”

A team of 20 experts is engaged in rapid resolution of the issue with 11 already working on different sites, according to Bangash.

The repair work has no financial implications for the KP government as the concerned company is bound by contract to provide the services.

The Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit service was temporarily suspended after a fourth metro bus caught fire September 16.

It was inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan on August 14 after multiple delays. He had called it “the highest-level metro project of the country”.

At least 128 buses ply the 27-kilometre BRT track in Peshawar. They stop at 30 stations across the city.