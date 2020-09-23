Wednesday, September 23, 2020  | 4 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Defective parts caused Peshawar metro bus fire incidents: CM’s aide

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 26 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 26 mins ago
Defective parts caused Peshawar metro bus fire incidents: CM’s aide

File photo: Twitter

The recent fire incidents in Peshawar metro buses were caused by defective components, KP CM’s aide on information Kamran Bangash said Wednesday.

“Technical malfunctions in Peshawar BRT have been diagnosed and a solution is already underway,” he said on Twitter.

“The buses will start operating in a month or so with technical experts making the swap and testing the vehicles in detail.”

A team of 20 experts is engaged in rapid resolution of the issue with 11 already working on different sites, according to Bangash.

The repair work has no financial implications for the KP government as the concerned company is bound by contract to provide the services.

The Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit service was temporarily suspended after a fourth metro bus caught fire September 16.

It was inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan on August 14 after multiple delays. He had called it “the highest-level metro project of the country”.

At least 128 buses ply the 27-kilometre BRT track in Peshawar. They stop at 30 stations across the city.

FaceBook WhatsApp
metro bus Peshawar
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Peshawar, metro bus, Kamran Bangash Peshawar BRT service
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Clifton abduction and rape: Karachi police raid apartment in DHA
Clifton abduction and rape: Karachi police raid apartment in DHA
Lahore motorway rape updates: Main suspect's ID card blocked
Lahore motorway rape updates: Main suspect’s ID card blocked
Two MQM workers sentenced to death in Baldia factory case
Two MQM workers sentenced to death in Baldia factory case
Our fight against those who brought Imran into power: Nawaz
Our fight against those who brought Imran into power: Nawaz
Anti-Shia rallies raise alarm bells over group’s sectarian ambitions
Anti-Shia rallies raise alarm bells over group’s sectarian ambitions
PIA's Karachi to Lahore fare Rs5,000 more expensive
PIA’s Karachi to Lahore fare Rs5,000 more expensive
Doctor-blogger suicide case: Suspects flee Karachi court after bail rejected
Doctor-blogger suicide case: Suspects flee Karachi court after bail rejected
'COAS told Bilawal, Shehbaz not to drag him into politics'
‘COAS told Bilawal, Shehbaz not to drag him into politics’
Five men abduct and rape woman visiting Burewala shrine: police
Five men abduct and rape woman visiting Burewala shrine: police
Pakistan to produce affordable rape kits: Fawad Chaudhry
Pakistan to produce affordable rape kits: Fawad Chaudhry
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.