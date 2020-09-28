Death toll in Karachi-Hyderabad motorway van accident rises to 18

The death toll in Saturday’s M9 Motorway Karachi van accident has risen to 18.

The accident occurred because a car in front of the van lost its bonnet. The van driver said he saw a large projectile fly towards the vehicle and hit the front tyres, causing it to crash.

CCTV footage of a car without a bonnet crossing a toll plaza has prompted a search for the vehicle. The police believe the driver forgot to close the bonnet and it flew off.

A case has been registered in Nooriabad on behalf of the State. The accident occurred on Saturday night.

The motorway police have taken into custody the bonnet and luggage of the van passengers.

Three victims’ bodies have been handed over to their families. The remaining 15 bodies are at the morgue. DNA samples have been taken for identification.

Initially, 13 people were killed and seven injured in the accident. The van caught fire after overturning. The van was travelling from Karachi from Hyderabad.