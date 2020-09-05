Saturday, September 5, 2020  | 16 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Cynthia Ritchie challenges visa rejection in Islamabad court

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Cynthia Ritchie challenges visa rejection in Islamabad court

US blogger Cynthia D Ritchie has challenged the interior ministry’s rejection of her visa extension request in the Islamabad High Court.

On September 2, her visa extension request was rejected and she was given 15 days to exit Pakistan.

Ritchie, who identifies as a media director and producer, said that she wants this decision to be declared ‘null and void’. The Minister of Interior has issued instructions that violate my rights, she added.

The interior ministry has told the court that I am not involved in any illegal or anti-state activities, she said. “The ministry should’ve heard my viewpoint before ruling against me.”

She said that she has filed cases against people in Pakistan and some cases have been filed against her as well.

The interior secretary and FIA DG have been named as respondents in the petition.

Ritchie has accused former PM Rehman Malik of raping her and Makhdoom Shahabuddin of manhandling her in 2011. The accusation has been denied by the PPP leaders.

Read more: Who is Cynthia Dawn Ritchie?

In 2011, I was raped by the former interior minister Rehman Malik. That’s right. I’ll say it again. I was raped by then interior minister Rehman Malik,” she had said in a Facebook Live session.

“I was physically manhandled by [former] federal health minister Makhdoom Shahabuddin and PM Yousaf Gilani while he was staying at President House.”

Read more: Cynthia Ritchie accuses Rehman Malik of rape, he denies allegation

On May 29, multiple PPP workers had filed complaints against Ritchie on May 29. A letter was written to the FIA’s Islamabad office by PPP District President Advocate Shakeel Abbasi, urging the agency to take action against Ritchie. The letter, dated May 28, 2020, called the blogger’s remarks “extremely derogatory and slanderous”.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cynthia D Ritchie islamabad high court
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
cynthia ritchie, cynthia ritchie benazir bhutto, cynthia ritchie age, cynthia ritchie tweet, cynthia ritchie about benazir, cynthia dawn ritchie cynthia
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Saudi Arabia extends ban on foreign flights till September 29
Saudi Arabia extends ban on foreign flights till September 29
Another rain spell to enter Karachi Saturday: Met office
Another rain spell to enter Karachi Saturday: Met office
The origins of Karachi’s DHA and its spectacular legal creativity
The origins of Karachi’s DHA and its spectacular legal creativity
Rain forecast in Karachi today
Rain forecast in Karachi today
Today's outlook: Rain in Karachi, Muharram 10 processions across Pakistan
Today’s outlook: Rain in Karachi, Muharram 10 processions across Pakistan
Watch: Man robs Karachi DHA residents on a moving motorcycle
Watch: Man robs Karachi DHA residents on a moving motorcycle
5 stunning images that show DHA Karachi's flooding
5 stunning images that show DHA Karachi’s flooding
PM Imran Khan promises to solve Karachi's three big problems
PM Imran Khan promises to solve Karachi’s three big problems
Karachi: 2 killed in fire at Keamari oil terminal
Karachi: 2 killed in fire at Keamari oil terminal
Clifton, DHA residents protest against Karachi power outages
Clifton, DHA residents protest against Karachi power outages
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.