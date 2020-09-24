Thursday, September 24, 2020  | 5 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Couple arrested for murdering elderly employer in Lahore’s DHA

Sep 24, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 30 mins ago
Couple arrested for murdering elderly employer in Lahore’s DHA

Photo: Lahore police

A couple and their relative were arrested in Lahore on Thursday for killing their elderly employer during a robbery.

The couple had been hired to work at the house of 70-year-old Shahida Suleri in DHA Phase-I’s N Block 12 days earlier.

On September 21, they called their relative to the house to rob it and during the robbery, killed Suleri. They fled after the murder.

The victim’s brother filed an FIR at the Defence B police station under sections 302 (murder), 381 (theft by clerk or servant or property in possession of master) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

In the FIR, he said that he went to his sister’s house after she didn’t pick up his phone calls. He found the gate open but the main door shut. He entered the house through the side door and found his deceased sister lying in a pool of blood in the entrance.

He noted that three rings, one diamond ring and a gold necklace that Suleri was wearing were missing. Her Samsung Galaxy S8 mobile phone was also missing. Her cupboards were all open and empty, the brother said, adding that her jewellery and saving certificates worth Rs15 million were missing.

The police traced the suspects and arrested them. The stolen items have been recovered and the suspects confessed to the crime.

