Monday, September 21, 2020  | 2 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Coronavirus vaccine trials start this week in Pakistan: taskforce chairperson

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Coronavirus vaccine trials start this week in Pakistan: taskforce chairperson

A health worker testing a teacher for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. Photo: Online

Clinical trials for a vaccine for the novel coronavirus will start this week in Pakistan, says Attaur Rehman, the chairperson of the Prime Minister’s Task Force on Science and Technology.

The COVID-19 vaccine will be produced by a “well acclaimed international company”, added Dr Rahman, reported Radio Pakistan on September 20.

The chairman said the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences based at the University of Karachi has been approved for the vaccine trials. Once the trials are completed, the vaccine will be available for everyone between April and June next year (2021).

In August, the National Ministry of Health Services had said the vaccine will be made available to all high-risk people on a priority basis. Healthcare professionals, government officials, elderly people and those with underlying illness are included in the high-risk population.

The National Institute of Health in Islamabad has approved phase III clinical trials in the country for a coronavirus vaccine developed by China. The approved vaccine was one of the two experimental vaccines China’s Beijing-based Sinovac Biotech had developed for COVID-19.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus COVID-19 Karachi University vaccines
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi teenager dies after falling from school stairs
Karachi teenager dies after falling from school stairs
Clerk kills two KDA officials in civic center attack
Clerk kills two KDA officials in civic center attack
PAF plane crashes near Attock's Pindigheb
PAF plane crashes near Attock’s Pindigheb
Lahore motorway rape updates: Main suspect's ID card blocked
Lahore motorway rape updates: Main suspect’s ID card blocked
Our fight against those who brought Imran into power: Nawaz
Our fight against those who brought Imran into power: Nawaz
Karachi's Qayyumabad residents corner policeman who let hit-and-run driver go
Karachi’s Qayyumabad residents corner policeman who let hit-and-run driver go
Five men abduct and rape woman visiting Burewala shrine: police
Five men abduct and rape woman visiting Burewala shrine: police
Pakistan to produce affordable rape kits: Fawad Chaudhry
Pakistan to produce affordable rape kits: Fawad Chaudhry
And then there were five...
And then there were five…
Watch: Maryam Nawaz leaves Murree to attend APC in Islamabad
Watch: Maryam Nawaz leaves Murree to attend APC in Islamabad
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.