606 coronavirus cases reported at schools across Pakistan

On September 15, higher education institutions across Pakistan reopened and the governments, both federal and provincial, have been randomly testing teachers, school staff and students for the coronavirus ever since.

The federal education ministry has released data on how many tests have been conducted so far. Across the country, 93,928 tests have been taken.

Of the total, 27.6% (25,924) of the test results are still pending. A total of 606 positive cases have been reported from the remaining 67,986 tests.

Balochistan reported the most positive cases as 11.8% of the total tests taken came back positive for the coronavirus. A total of 2,410 tests were conducted at government schools in the province, of which 250 were positive.

Punjab conducted 35,507 tests. Government schools reported 35 positive cases while private schools reported 19 cases.

Sindh has done 30,991 tests so far, of which 96 cases were reported at government schools while 54 were reported at private schools.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported 31 cases at both private and government schools while Azad Kashmir reported 31 cases and Gilgit-Baltistan 28.

As of September 22, Pakistan reported 306,886 positive coronavirus cases and 6,424 deaths. A total of 293,159 people have recovered from the virus.

September 15 saw universities, colleges and classes IX and X restarting. On September 23 (Wednesday), secondary classes everywhere in Pakistan except Sindh resumed. More tests are expected to be conducted.