Wednesday, September 23, 2020  | 4 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Education

606 coronavirus cases reported at schools across Pakistan

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
606 coronavirus cases reported at schools across Pakistan

Photo: Online

On September 15, higher education institutions across Pakistan reopened and the governments, both federal and provincial, have been randomly testing teachers, school staff and students for the coronavirus ever since.

The federal education ministry has released data on how many tests have been conducted so far. Across the country, 93,928 tests have been taken.

Of the total, 27.6% (25,924) of the test results are still pending. A total of 606 positive cases have been reported from the remaining 67,986 tests.

Balochistan reported the most positive cases as 11.8% of the total tests taken came back positive for the coronavirus. A total of 2,410 tests were conducted at government schools in the province, of which 250 were positive.

Punjab conducted 35,507 tests. Government schools reported 35 positive cases while private schools reported 19 cases.

Sindh has done 30,991 tests so far, of which 96 cases were reported at government schools while 54 were reported at private schools.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported 31 cases at both private and government schools while Azad Kashmir reported 31 cases and Gilgit-Baltistan 28.

As of September 22, Pakistan reported 306,886 positive coronavirus cases and 6,424 deaths. A total of 293,159 people have recovered from the virus.

September 15 saw universities, colleges and classes IX and X restarting. On September 23 (Wednesday), secondary classes everywhere in Pakistan except Sindh resumed. More tests are expected to be conducted.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus schools
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
schools, pakistan schools sops, coronavirus schools pakistan, school opening date, schools opening, school opening pakistan, school coronavirus pakistan
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Lahore motorway rape updates: Main suspect's ID card blocked
Lahore motorway rape updates: Main suspect’s ID card blocked
Two MQM workers sentenced to death in Baldia factory case
Two MQM workers sentenced to death in Baldia factory case
Our fight against those who brought Imran into power: Nawaz
Our fight against those who brought Imran into power: Nawaz
Anti-Shia rallies raise alarm bells over group’s sectarian ambitions
Anti-Shia rallies raise alarm bells over group’s sectarian ambitions
Doctor-blogger suicide case: Suspects flee Karachi court after bail rejected
Doctor-blogger suicide case: Suspects flee Karachi court after bail rejected
'COAS told Bilawal, Shehbaz not to drag him into politics'
‘COAS told Bilawal, Shehbaz not to drag him into politics’
Karachi's Qayyumabad residents corner policeman who let hit-and-run driver go
Karachi’s Qayyumabad residents corner policeman who let hit-and-run driver go
Five men abduct and rape woman visiting Burewala shrine: police
Five men abduct and rape woman visiting Burewala shrine: police
Pakistan to produce affordable rape kits: Fawad Chaudhry
Pakistan to produce affordable rape kits: Fawad Chaudhry
Watch: Maryam Nawaz leaves Murree to attend APC in Islamabad
Watch: Maryam Nawaz leaves Murree to attend APC in Islamabad
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.