Clifton abduction and rape: Karachi police raid apartment in DHA

The Boat Basin police raided an apartment on Khayaban-e-Nishat in Karachi’s DHA in the search for three men who kidnapped a 22-year-old woman from outside a mall in Clifton and then raped her.

An FIR has been registered at the Boat Basin police station.

The police have also conducted raids at the houses of the suspects’ relatives. So far, the suspects have managed to evade the police.

The case was reported on Tuesday. The young woman called the police 15 helpline and informed the police of the incident.

She said she had gone out to eat at the mall with a friend. Afterwards, she was standing outside the mall waiting for a car when a double cabin vehicle pulled up and two men kidnapped her. They took her to an apartment where a third man was and all three raped her.

The next morning, they dropped her to the kidnapping site.

The woman was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for a medical test and her samples have been sent for chemical analysis.

The police have obtained CCTV footage from the mall and surrounding areas.

We have the suspects’ details, the police said.

With additional reporting by Shahnawaz Ali