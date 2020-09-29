Tuesday, September 29, 2020  | 10 Safar, 1442
HOME > News

Chichawatni: Six of a family killed in road accident

Posted: Sep 29, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Chichawatni: Six of a family killed in road accident

Three women, two men, and a child died after a cotton trailer overturned on their vehicle Tuesday morning, according to the police.

The accident occurred on Kamalia Road. All six people died on the spot and the bodies have been shifted to a Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

The rescue sources that the Burewala family was travelling to Mamu Kanjan to attend a funeral when the accident occurred.

The family members have forgiven the driver and owners of the trailer. They said that they don’t want to pursue a case.

