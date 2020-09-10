Thursday, September 10, 2020  | 21 Muharram, 1442
HOME > News

Bilawal visits rain-affected areas in Sindh, criticises Centre

Posted: Sep 10, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Bilawal visits rain-affected areas in Sindh, criticises Centre

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said, while addressing the rain-affected people in Umerkot on Thursday, the PPP government left no stone unturned to help the people affected by rains in 2011.

He said that the then president, Asif Ali Zardari, led from the front and had provided all required facilities to the victims. He asked the PTI government to do the same this time and provide the required funds to mitigate the suffering of the people.

He said that this time the federal government had totally left people in the lurch was not doing anything to mitigate the sufferings of the people.

Bilawal said that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi should visit his followers and voters in Umerkot rather than taking money from them during their difficult times. Qureshi should also take Prime Minister Imran Khan to the rain-affected areas of Sindh.

Despite limited resources, the Sindh government is doing its best to provide relief to those displaced during the torrential monsoon rains and subsequent floods in various districts of the province. 

On Wednesday, Bilawal said that PM Khan should visit the rain and flood-hit areas of Sindh, especially Mirpurkhas while speaking during a press conference in Mirpurkhas on Wednesday.

Bilawal said it is the prime responsibility of the prime minister and NDMA to come forward and help people facing great hardships. He asked Prime Minister Khan to act like the real ‘Kaptaan’ and visit the affected areas and announce a huge relief package.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
 
