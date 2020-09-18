Friday, September 18, 2020  | 29 Muharram, 1442
Bilawal invites Nawaz to virtually attend opposition’s APC from London

Posted: Sep 18, 2020
File photo: Twitter

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has invited former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to “virtually” attend the opposition’s All Parties Conference in Islamabad on September 20.

“Just spoke to Mian Mohammad Nawaz Sharif. Enquired about his health,” said Bilawal in a tweet. “Also invited him to virtually attend opposition APC, hosted by PPP, on 20th September.”

The APC is taking place at Bilawal House in Islamabad on Sunday. The meeting will review the two-year performance of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government and devise a plan to give the ruling party a tough time.

The PML-N founder is currently in London where he is receiving medical treatment. He was allowed to travel abroad after the Islamabad High Court approved his plea and suspended his seven-year sentence in the Al Azizia case.

Pakistan has sent former PM Nawaz’s arrest warrants to the country’s high commission in the UK after the Islamabad High Court issued his non-bailable arrest warrants.

On September 1, the court had given time to Nawaz to surrender to the court while hearing the Sharif family’s appeals against their sentences in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia cases.

NAB argued that Nawaz is currently in London on expired bail. The government allowed him to travel abroad on November 13, 2019 if he agreed to submit Rs7 billion surety bonds. The Lahore High Court, however, had removed the indemnity bonds condition and allowed him to travel for four weeks.

