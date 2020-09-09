Imran Khan should visit Sindh’s flood-hit areas: Bilawal

Prime Minister Imran Khan should visit the rain and flood hit areas of Sindh, especially Mirpurkhas, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said during a press conference in Mirpurkhas on Wednesday.

Heavy downpours coupled with flooding in the Indus River led to devastation across the province, especially in Mirpurkhas.

Bilawal said it is the prime responsibility of the prime minister and NDMA to come forward and help people facing great hardships. He asked Prime Minister Khan to act like the real ‘Kaptaan’ and visit the affected areas and announce a huge relief package.

Those sitting in Islamabad don’t know the difficulties being faced by the people of Mirpurkhas, said the MNA, adding that the NDMA should at least provide tents to the displaced people. He said that NDMA was not meant to provide relief to the people of other provinces, asking them to visit the marooned localities and villages.

Despite getting an insufficient share of the NFC, Sindh is still doing its level best to provide relief to people displaced by rains in various areas of Sindh, he said. Bilawal said the Sindh government was extending all possible assistance to those who had been forced to take shelter in relief camps and other places after their houses were inundated by rainwater.

The agriculture sector also needs a comprehensive survey of losses and then proper compensation to the farming communities should be given, he said, adding that the federal government should declare an emergency to help farmers.

He said most crops, such as chilies, were washed away by the rainwater. His request to the federal government to rehabilitate and reconstruct the damaged areas was on humanitarian grounds.

He claimed that the Sindh government was contributing Rs800 billion to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recently announced Karachi transformation package while the federal government was only contributing Rs100 billion. The premier had announced a Rs1,100 billion package and Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar had rebutted Bilawal’s earlier statement that Sindh was paying Rs800 billion. Umar said the federal government was funding 62% of the package.

Commenting on the indictment of his father, Bilawal said Asif Ali Zardari was facing false and fabricated cases. He also warned that they would resist any move to ‘tinker’ with the Constitution.

Bilawal visited a relief camp near the Naukot Fort on Tuesday and lashed out at the federal government for doing nothing for the rural districts of Sindh that have been affected by the floods and rain.