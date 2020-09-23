Politicians shouldn’t make irresponsible statements on national security meetings: Bilawal

People who are not concerned about Pakistan’s national security should refrain from speaking about it on TV channels, said PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday.

The PPP leader, in a press conference in Karachi, was speaking about the meeting between the representatives of PPP and PML-N and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ.

He said that either on September 18th or 19th the PPP leaders were approached for a meeting on Gilgit-Baltistan.

“We have always supported the government whenever it comes to national security issues such as countering terrorism and the rights of Kashmiris.” There is a reason why some meetings are held in private and they must remain confidential.

“If I tell something to a reporter off the record, then I expect that person to respect that,” he remarked. “There, however, are some irresponsible people who have nothing to do with national security or GB and they come on news channels and speak about such things.” Such comments make national security issues controversial.

The political parties should hold their spokespersons responsible for this and stop them from making irresponsible statements.

This is not the first national security meeting that we have held since the PM was sworn in. The meetings are, however, held without him. We raised this point during the meeting too. The PM is responsible too and must be a participant too. “This is a failing of the government and it must be corrected.” If the PM thinks that he can’t attend these meetings, then he should step down and allow someone who is serious about the country’s issues.

Gilgit-Baltistan elections

Bilawal also said that the people of the GB should be able to make decisions about their own future.

“We said this in the meeting too,” he said. There was not a single person from GB at the GHQ meeting. We want free and fair elections to be held.

The PPP scion even announced that he will lead the PPP’s election campaign in GB.