Monday, September 7, 2020  | 18 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Health

Balochistan’s 2020 polio tally rises to 18

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 mins ago
Posted: Sep 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 mins ago
Photo: AFP

Another polio case surfaced in Balochistan, taking the province’s tally to 18 in 2020.

A 15-month-old girl in Pishin District is the latest to be infected by the poliovirus.

The health department has confirmed that the number of active cases in Balochistan stands at 18 currently.

According to the department, a 34-month-old had been infected prior to this. The child hailed from Union Council Alizai and their samples were taken on August 19 and 20.

The child’s parents had refused to get their child vaccinated.

So far, Pakistan has 68 documented polio cases in 2020. It reported a total of 147 cases across the country in 2019.

